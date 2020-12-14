Boardgame teaches those 18 and up how to be an adult

ST. LOUIS – A grown-up deals with adulthood with the “I Am an Adult” boardgame. Co-creator Brian Paladin explains how creating this game helped him deal with the crushing responsibility of being 18 and over. Learn more at SinkingShipGames.com.
Latest headlines:
- 102-year-old Alabama woman, survivor of two global pandemics, tells story of helping others
- Swansea driver arrested for driving 102 mph in a 45 mph zone; police say “testing gears” not a good excuse
- Malware in SolarWinds update causes massive US government hack
- Did the FDA approve the COVID-19 vaccine?
- Washington County Coroner recounts experience investigating 9 COVID deaths in one weekend