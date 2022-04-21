ST. LOUIS – We’ve got a scoop from Boardwalk Waffles and Ice Cream! They’re introducing a new premium-branded ice cream. The new flavor starts rolling out this week.

The new ice cream is super-rich, creamy, and full of flavor. Boardwalk uses real vanilla beans and real cocoa.

Later this month, Boardwalk is opening a 5,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Soulard. Their overall costs have been reduced by opening their own production facility, and it allows them to create new flavors on the go and have complete creativity.

