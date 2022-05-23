ST. LOUIS – An Arch Rival Roller athlete tells the story of finding herself after a catastrophic injury in Brace for Impact: A Memoir. Author Gabe Montesanti previewed her conversation in cooperation with Left-Bank Books.
“Brace for Impact: A Memoir”
Thursday, May 26
7 p.m. CDT
3224 Locust St.St. Louis, MO 63103
left-bank.com
