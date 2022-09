ST. LOUIS – It’s time to watch feature fighters go round for round at the STL Versus Everybody Three Amateur Boxing Showcase.

It’s family fun and an action-packed event – and you can see a national champion who got in the ring to box against bullying. Mental health advocate and Executive Director of Empower Me Kaleta Crisp, joined us live to give us the rundown.

For more information about the event, please visit STLvsEverybody3.Eventbrite.com.