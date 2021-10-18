Breast Cancer Awareness walk takes place in Forest Park this weekend

ST. LOUIS – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and there’s a big event planned this weekend.

It’s the 13th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Maria Stanley is a cancer survivor and team captain for the event. She was out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck where she explained her journey with breast cancer and how people can get involved in the event.

The event is on Saturday, October 23 in Forest Park’s upper Muny parking lot.

Click here for more information.