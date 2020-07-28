Breast cancer screening resumes with added safety measures

ST. LOUIS – When the pandemic first hit, the American Cancer Society recommended that doctors postpone any routine breast cancer screenings or intervention to protect at-risk patients from potential exposure or illness.

Earlier this month, they shifted gears and are now telling patients to resume regular breast cancer screenings. Dr. Stephanie Schnepp a surgeon and medical director of SSM-Health St. Mary’s Breast Center joined Fox 2 to discuss safety protocols that are put in place for patients, and the current screening recommendations.

