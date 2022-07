ST. LOUIS – The BrickUniverse LEGO fan event comes to South St. Louis County this weekend. Fans can see life-sized builds, buy merch, and even enter the Star Wars Zone.

BrickUniverse St. Louis

Saturday, July 30

Sunday, July 31

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. CDT

Kennedy Recreation Ctr.

6050 Wells Rd.

St. Louis, MO 63128

https://www.brickuniverse.com/stlouis