CREVE COEUR, Mo – The All-British Car and Cycle Show are rolling into Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park on Saturday, September 18.

Bruce Hamper lists all the fun activities waiting for car lovers at the Heidman Shelter. He also listed the COVID safety procedures to keep car enthusiasts safe.

The All-British Car and Cycle Show takes place on Saturday Sept. 18, from 9am to 4pm at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park.

For more information visit the show website.