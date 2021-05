ST. LOUIS – Brothers Lazaroff return to the stage at City Foundry Sunday, May 23.

They recorded a video for “Everything Stopped.” In it, you can see band members separated by plastic and social distancing.

Jeff and David Lazaroff explain the COVID safety procedures at the upcoming concert. They also talk about performing after the pandemic shut down concert venues all over the country.

