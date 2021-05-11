Brownpreneurs empowers high school students in business

ST. LOUIS – The number of minority-owned businesses in the U.S. is on the rise, but many people of color still face challenges when it comes to running or owning businesses.

One of the keys is giving young minds a good start. The Brownpreneurs Teen Summit is a free, three-day intensive business skills summit for high school students from across the St. Louis area which will provide training for African-American students.

Event founder Christal Rogers explains the first ever Brownpreneurs Teen Summit.

Click here to register for the summit that runs from July 8 to July 10.