ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning.

Shivers shared how to build upper body strength with push and pull-ups, as well as planks this Mother’s Day. He also explained how something as simple as a chair or wall can help with a workout.

To continue to building upper body strength, Shivers recommended doing 15 daily push-ups, then gradually increasing that amount.

For more information, please visit Generation3Fitness.com or call 314-643-6331.