ST. LOUIS – Arthur Shivers from G3 Fitness joined us once again on Sunday morning.

He continues to build on core work with plank exercises. When doing this workout, every muscle is being used.

Shivers also reminded viewers to stay hydrated and drink at least a gallon of water of day. There are also some alternative ways to plank that were demonstrated.

For more information, please visit Generation3Fitness.com or call 314-643-6331.