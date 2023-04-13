ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Builders Home Show returns to St. Charles with Davis Meat Processing, LLC. Davis Meat offers prepared sausages for sale. They also process meat from animal hunts.
They will offer their services at the Home Show. Many other vendors available with guidance and tools to make the most of your favorite space.
18th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show
Presented by LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding
Friday, April 14, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT
Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT
Sunday, April 16,10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT
St. Charles Convention Center
1 Convention Center Plaza
St. Charles, MO 63303
https://stlhomeshow.com/StCharles/