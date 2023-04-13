ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The Builders Home Show returns to St. Charles with Davis Meat Processing, LLC. Davis Meat offers prepared sausages for sale. They also process meat from animal hunts.

They will offer their services at the Home Show. Many other vendors available with guidance and tools to make the most of your favorite space.

18th Annual Builders St. Charles Home Show

Presented by LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding

Friday, April 14, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. CDT

Sunday, April 16,10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT

St. Charles Convention Center

1 Convention Center Plaza

St. Charles, MO 63303

https://stlhomeshow.com/StCharles/