ST. LOUIS – Anyone looking to start fresh in the job department is going to have their chance at Busch Stadium Wednesday afternoon.

This season, the Delaware North Sportservice is looking for part-time, gameday positions for Cardinals matchups. The job fair will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Delaware North office just to the left of gate 6 at the ballpark.

The Cardinals are also accepting applications for ushers and event staff. Delaware North says employees can earn up to $30 per hour after tips.