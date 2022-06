ST. LOUIS – Kirkwood Magic House and MADE in north St. Louis will be busy during the summer.

Director of Museum Marketing Derrick Docket listed the big ways kids can explore their imaginations at Sandcastle Beach, TapeScape, and Bubblepalooza. The Magic House is a Blue Star Museum and offers free admission to active military personnel and their families through Labor Day 2022.

https://www.magichouse.org/sandcastlebeach/

https://www.magichouse.org/made/