Butler’s Pantry partners with Tower Grove Park for Thursday night picnics

ST. LOUIS – A partnership between Butler’s Pantry and Tower Grove Park is setting you up for pop-up picnics at the park.

These pop-up picnics began last year, and now they are bringing it back. For every purchase of a picnic meal, $5 of that will go to Tower Grove Park.

Director of marketing at Butler’s Pantry Laura Boyle said it’s been great seeing families come out to enjoy a picnic. She said she’s seen people bringing their blankets and yard games to set up every Thursday afternoon.

The picnics are available for pre-order at butlerspantry.com or call 314-664-7680.

Picnic pickup is available every Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.