Butterfly House opens expanded entomology lab

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A new $600,000 Entomology Lab is opening at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield.

The new Sophia Sachs Butterfly House’s Entomology Lab has triple the space compared to the old area.

Tad Yankoski is a senior entomologist at the Butterfly House. He said that when they first opened 23 years ago, they were very butterfly-focused, but over the years they have expanded their collection to include more animals so they needed to also expand their lab.

The larger area in the lab will allow the entomologists to expand their conservation efforts.

Click here for more information.