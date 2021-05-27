C-section is not necessary with next child after having one prior

ST. LOUIS – In the past, it was assumed that once a woman gave birth by C-section, all of her later deliveries have to be by C-section as well. That may not be the case anymore.

SLUCare OB-GYN Dr. Amy Ravin has the details.

One third of deliveries in Missouri are by C-section. This is right on target with the national rate.

Ravin said a vaginal delivery after having a C-section delivery can happen safely. The success rate of this is between 60 and 70 percent of all cases.

