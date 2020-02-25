C3 Fitness – Dumbbell exercises for toned arms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Our spotlight on Remarkable Women in St. Louis continues as we recognize the incredible impact women are making in our community. Judy Bentley is the founder, president and CEO of CHIPS, Community Health and Partnership Services which started in 1990 to provide health care for the uninsured and underserved.

CHIPS is celebrating 30 years of service in 2020! Mrs. Bentley has won numerous awards for her service that has been promoting wellness and self-health management that helps over 5,000 people each year to gain affordable access to healthcare. Volunteer medical professionals come every week to assist patients with medical, dental, social services and so much more. Judy is also very proud of “Club CHIPS”, an outreach program for high school students to help teach health issues to their peers.