ST. LOUIS – Gateway Classic Cars is hosting the Caffeine and Chrome Car Cruise Saturday morning.

There is no admission fee and you can bring any make or model to be part of the cruise. The event lasts from 9 a.m. until noon at Gateway Classic Cars on Central Park Drive in O’Fallon, Illinois. The event is happening rain or shine. The showroom is large enough to hold activities inside if necessary.

Marketing Director Ken Dusman spoke about what exactly GCC does. For more information, click here.