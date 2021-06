ST. LOUIS – The new book “Developed in the Dark” shares the story of a local author recovering from childhood trauma.

Larry C. Hill shares what it was like growing up in the Metro East while facing various challenges.

He hopes his book will help people overcome challenges. Hill shares how he will take principles from his book to a new podcast, to make these tough conversations accessible to everyone.

Learn more at https://www.instagram.com/thereallarrychill/.