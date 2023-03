ST. LOUIS – Cakestry Cosmetics offers treats for a spa day at home.

Husband-and-wife owners and founders Kendra and Barry Cosey just celebrated being invited to gifting events for the Grammy Awards. They developed items that look like cupcakes, donuts, and scoops of ice cream. They focus on using bold colors and natural ingredients.

Cakestry Cosmetics

5841 Suemandy Dr.

St. Peters, MO 63376

https://cakestrycosmetics.com/