ST. LOUIS, Mo. – April is National Safe Digging Month. The spring season is upon us. But, before you dig in the yard be sure to notify the Missouri One Call System. Not only is it the law but you could prevent a disaster from happening.

Missouri One Call’s mission is to protect underground utilities and keep people safe.

It’s easy, with one phone call your dig site will be marked to alert people to potentially hidden dangers.

Call 1-800-DIG-RITE or 811. Visit mo1call.com.