ST. LOUIS – Studies show about 229,000 people will be diagnosed in 2020 with symptoms of lung cancer.

The eligibility age to get screened for lung cancer went from age 55 to 50 and the number of years a person smoked a pack per day went from 30 to 20.

Dr. Setu Patolia a Pulmonologist at SSM Health SLU joined Fox 2 to discuss what the screening process involves.