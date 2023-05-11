ST. LOUIS – For every Make-A-Wish patient, having their wishes granted can be their greatest memory. For cancer warrior Drew Pathcin, he got a red carpet rollout as he co-hosted FOX 2’s 9:00 a.m. show with Tim Ezell.

After signing autographs for the FOX 2 staff, Drew showed Tim his super ninja skills, while they also shared what to expect at this weekend’s adult prom at Eckert’s Farm.

The two had fun outside the ‘Bubble Bus,’ previewed some of Drew’s favorite summer dishes from Lion’s Choice, as well as introduce ‘The Retro Nerds’ who will make their debut performance at the adult prom at Eckert’s Farm Saturday, May 13.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation was founded in 1980 and aims to help fulfill wishes of kids between 2.5 and 18 years old.