ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Owner and designer Shawn Walker shares what he has seen in our area that makes this gathering so urgent. St. Louis Mental Health Board Deputy Director Serena Muhammad explains why events like this are critical to promoting mental healthcare that will keep neighbors safe and free from the criminal justice system. St. Louis Fire Captain Mario Montero shares what department medics see when responding to calls after injuries due to violence.



Walker also lists all the fun and fellowship waiting for families and fans of custom bikes. More information: CandyShopbikes.com