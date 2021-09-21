Cardinal Glennon patient, 15, designs winning Thankful Threads t-shirt

ST. LOUIS – There once was a Cardinal Glennon patient named Mia and now she is a 15-year old with a lot going on. She has been a Glennon kid for more than three years since learning both of her femurs had to be rotated.

She is a Triad High School student, a sophomore on the swim team, a lifeguard, and now she can add artist and designer to that title. Mia Poe explained her cool t-shirt design outside on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck with her mom Dawn Poe.

The t-shirt has a picture of a sun on it and then has hands doing American Sign Language spelling out the word “Love.” This design was part of the Thankful Threads contest on the Cardinal Glennon Facebook page.

“It just talks about spreading love and equality everywhere in one little painting,” Mia said.

The t-shirt will be available soon on lareeandco.com.