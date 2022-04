ST. LOUIS – What are you doing on Saturday? The weather will be perfect! Cool and dry with temps in the 50’s. It will be perfect for the 2022 Cardinals 5K run at Ballpark Village. It’s not too late to sign up the whole family. It benefits the Cardinals Care RedBird Rookies program as well as Girls on The Run. Cardinals and Blues broadcaster Scott Warmann from Bally Sports Midwest along with Fredbird had all of the details. Click here for more information.

