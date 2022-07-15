ST. LOUIS – The signature call from legendary Cardinals player and broadcaster Mike Shannon.

Get Up, Get Up Baby is also the name of his autobiography. It’s been almost a year since Shannon signed off on Cardinals broadcasts after 50 years of calling the games.

Get Up Baby: My Seven Decades With The St. Louis Cardinals was written with the help of Hall of Fame Baseball Writer Rick Hummel and Bob Costas. Shannon visited over the phone to explain how it was growing up in south St. Louis and becoming a Cardinal.

