CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Many Cardinals players made it to Topgolf on their off day Wednesday. They were there supporting their teammate Albert. The Pujols Family Foundation held The Ultimate Drive event. Attendees played Topgolf games, enjoyed a silent auction, food, and more.

Pujols’ charity supports does work in the Dominican Republic and supports people with Down syndrome. It’s now in its 18th year.

“It’s such a great opportunity to get the community together, the people we serve, and put a face on the work that we do. And then have Albert and a lot of his friends come out and just celebrate our mission,” Todd Perry, Executive Director of The Pujols Family Foundation, said.

The foundation does between 110 to 125 events per year. These events include cooking classes, dances like prom, music therapy, self-defense classes, new mothers events, and more.

“It was never about Albert. It’s always been about the mission and the people we serve,” Perry said.

Anyone interested in donating or volunteering can go to pujolsfamilyfoundation.org.