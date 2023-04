ST. LOUIS — Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Care STL animal shelter will bring together family, friends, and adoptable animals.

Care STL Family & Friends Day

Sunday, April 16

2:30 – 4:30 p.m. CDT

Wellspent Brewing

2917 Olive St.

St. Louis, MO 63103

https://bit.ly/43jEqeI