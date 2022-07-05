ST. LOUIS – School kids may be in the heart of summer break, but it’s never too early to be thinking about back to school or at least preparing for it.

Care STL Health is a federally qualified health center that offers services to area children and every year, they have a back-to-school health fair. That’s right around the corner, coming in three weeks.

Director of Marketing and Communications Deneen Busby as well as Health Information Manager Yvonne Smith talked about the event and other services the organization provides.

For more information, please visit Care STL Health’s Facebook page.