ST. LOUIS – A volunteer for CARE STL wants to help furry friends for her 65th birthday, and you are invited.

Volunteer Michelle Critzas wants to party with mammals who have two legs and four. She explained how she wants to promote pet fostering and adoption when her birthday rolls around. She invites everyone to join her on Sunday, May 15 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. She is looking for volunteers to help her leash the shelter animals, put the animals back in the shelter, and to pick up after the animals on the walk. Learn more at https://www.icarestl.org/.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction