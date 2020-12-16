Caribu app: A way to read, draw, play, and more with loved ones virtually

ST. LOUIS – The holidays are different this year with limited travel and social distancing. Many families will need to get creative to celebrate and stay connected. The activity-based app called “Caribu” helps loved ones stay connected.

The virtual meeting place allows grown-ups to connect with little ones by reading, drawing, playing games, cooking, and even singing together in real time.

Caribu has been named one of the best apps of the year by the app store.

CEO and co-creator of Caribu Max Tuchman joined us to talk more about the importance of staying connected and how Caribu can help with that.

To learn more, visit Caribu.com