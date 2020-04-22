Caring Boost offers library of home health lessons designed for family caregivers

ST. LOUIS – With the COVID-19 crisis and stay at home orders, many family members have turned into unpaid caregivers for the elderly or disabled. Taking a pulse, temperature, blood pressure, fall prevention, infection control or simply helping someone out of a chair or repositioning them in bed are things people need help with.

A St. Louis based company created a mobile app to help with that. Caring Boost an app developed that features more than 100 lessons, videos, and explanations designed to help “at-home” caregivers learn to do all that.

Heather Hawk-Lalumondier the ‘director of health engagement’ with Caring Boost joined Fox 2 via skype to discuss the many ways this new app can help home caregivers.

For more information visit: www.caringboost.com