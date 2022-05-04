ST. LOUIS – Christmas carolers are warming up their voices right now for Christmas in July! They are selling tickets to a Cards game where they’ll be front and center.

Elizabeth Hogan is the executive director of the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association. She explained how anyone can join the group to sing the National Anthem on the field at the Cardinals versus Dodgers game on July 14. Or people can just purchase tickets through the association for that game.

All money raised helped our organization offer grants to non-profits in the region who do important work with kids. They gave $27,000 to organizations after the 2021 holiday season Some of those organizations include Annie’s hope, Community Council of St. Charles County, Lutheran Association for Special Education, Sherwood Forest, and many more.

Tickets for singers and supporters can be purchased through stlchristmascarols.org until May 30.

St. Louis Christmas Carols Association has been helping spread cheer and supporting kids for 111 years and has raised over $3 million.