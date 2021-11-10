Cedar Lake Cellars winery hosts food truck event this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Are you hungry? I know you will be Saturday!

If you and the family are looking for something to do while keeping the kitchen clean at the same time, this event is for you! It’s the worlds largest food truck rally happening at Cedar Lake Cellars winery in Wright City.

There is free admission to the event. You only have to pay for what you eat.

Two of those trucks serving up their specialties visited FOX 2 Wednesday morning. The owner of Twisted Tacos Morgan Gohn and the owner of Ramblin Rounds Ashley Ebber had the details on the event.

The event is on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors should bring lawn chairs and blankets.

