ST. LOUIS – Comedian Cedric The Entertainer is now an author with the release of his new novel.

He joined FOX 2 New at 9 to speak with Tim Ezell and Taylor Harris about the book ‘Flipping Boxcars,’ where the story is loosely based on Cedric’s grandfather. Cedric shared how his grandfather was the de facto mayor of his side of the city during the prohibition era.

Finally, he explained why he chose to make the story into a novel instead of a screenplay. For more information about the book, click here.