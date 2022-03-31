ST. LOUIS – Put some respect on his name! We welcomed Cedric the Entertainer, one of the Original Kings of Comedy, to the FOX 2 studio. He joined his sister, Sharita Kyles Wilson, to discuss his recent donation to an SSM Health campaign that’s near and dear to their hearts – the Women’s Health Initiative.

When women don’t have access to specialized and comprehensive health care, they end up suffering in silence or delaying care until it’s too late. The Women’s Health Initiative gives the community an opportunity to unite behind the women in our lives and ensure they receive the care they need and deserve.

Rosetta Boyce Kyles, the late mother of Cedric the Entertainer and Sharita Kyles Wilson, went to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for cancer treatment and care. Inspired by the compassion and care their mother received, Cedric and Sharita have supported SSM Health’s with donations and fundraising efforts.

If you would like to contribute to the Women’s Health Initiative, visit givetossmhealth.org/womenshealth.