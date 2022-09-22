ST. LOUIS – Civil Life Brewing Company will help north St. Louis celebrate 45 years of affordable housing advocacy with Northside Community Housing, Inc.

Civil Life will honor the iconic Sarah Lou Restaurant with a new brew. NCHISTL now offers several affordable-rate rental units and for-sale homes. The group works to make affordable housing safe and attractive for underserved and predominantly-Black north St. Louis neighborhoods. The group recently held The Northside Trap Run, to raise money for the organization’s efforts.

Northside Community Housing, Inc.

45th Anniversary Celebration

Monday, September 26

6:00 – 9:00 p.m. CDT

Civil Life Brewing Company

3714 Holt Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63116

https://bit.ly/3LOrfu9