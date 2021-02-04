Celebrate Black figures in baseball at Cooperstown online

ST. LOUIS – The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum may be in Cooperstown, New York, but St. Louis Cardinals fans can celebrate Black History Month there 24 hours a day.

Bob Markusen manages digital and outreach learning for the museum. He shares little-known facts about Hall-of-Famers Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, and Jackie Robinson. Markusen also talks about the oldest living member, Willie Mays.

You can learn about the museum’s Civil Rights Unit and go on a virtual field trip. Click here to visit.