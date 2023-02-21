ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has been recognizing many in our community for Black History Month.

Tuesday’s guest, Chef Liz Rogers, rose through the ranks of the culinary world by becoming an executive chef and restaurant owner. She has one of the first African American, female-owned national ice cream brands in mass production, called Creamalicious.

Local grocer Schnucks is running a special promotion on Rogers’ ice cream and other Black-owned products. Through next Wednesday, Feb. 28, Creamlicious ice cream is on sale at Schnucks for $3.99 per pint.