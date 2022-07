ST. LOUIS – July 18 is the start of St. Louis Burger Week.

So to celebrate many St. Louis area restaurants are featuring specialty burgers on their menus. In fact, 60-area restaurants are featuring $8 burgers. The Blue Duck restaurant in Maplewood is one of the. Owner Karmen Rayburn visited to share details about the “tastiest week of the year.”

For more information, click here on the St. Louis Burger Week Twitter page or the Blue Duck website.