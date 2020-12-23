Celebrate Christmas with some soul music

ST. LOUIS – You can celebrate the holidays with a little soul with classics from Kim & Kandy.
The ladies tell us why they love the Christmas classics and how they premiered them on YouTube all Christmas week long. Click here to see their videos.
ST. LOUIS – You can celebrate the holidays with a little soul with classics from Kim & Kandy.
The ladies tell us why they love the Christmas classics and how they premiered them on YouTube all Christmas week long. Click here to see their videos.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.