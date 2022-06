ST. LOUIS – The city of East St. Louis will celebrate Juneteenth by recognizing healthy food access.

Pastor Greg Witherspoon and Joey Fonseca-Islas of Make Health Happen shared details of the event. They also explained their program to help corner stores stock fresh produce in areas considered to be food desserts.

Juneteenth & 618 Day of Events

Saturday, June 18

All Times Central

9 a.m. Alpha’s City Hall 5-K Run / Walk

11 A.M. State Street Parade

12 P.M. Block Party

https://www.cesl.us/