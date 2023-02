ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ Cultural Flamenco Society is looking forward to the spring with a special performance for Mother’s Day.

The group will perform ‘Lorca Es Flamenco.’ Ticket information will be available soon. The society is a nonprofit offering performances and education year-round.

Flamenco dancing has elaborate dress for the dancers, while they intensely stomp during performances.

Lorca Es Flamenco

Mother’s Day

Sunday, May 14

https://stlflamencosociety.com