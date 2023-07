ST. LOUIS – Thursday is National Chicken Finger Day. Back in 2010, ‘Raising Canes’ Founder Todd Graves officially named July 27 as ‘National Chicken Finger’ Day.

To celebrate, Raising Cane’s is giving away one free Chicken Finger to every Caniac Club member. Customers can redeem the offer by swiping their Caniac Club card, placing an order through the Cane’s mobile app/online, or scanning the QR code in the mobile app.