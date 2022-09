ST. LOUIS – Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery celebrates Thursday’s National Ice Cream Cone Day and Saturday’s Macklind Days.

Clementine’s will serve treats at the neighborhood street festival, featuring local businesses and organizations.

Macklind Days

Saturday, September 24

Noon CDT

Macklind Ave. near Murdoch Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63109

https://bit.ly/3BzToA7

https://www.clementinescreamery.com/