ST. LOUIS – Thursday is National Pumpkin Day and this Halloween weekend marks the return of Dunkin’s fan favorite spider donut.

Dunkin dropped off some treats for us Thursday morning, like the adorable and yummy spider donut. Check out their bewitching beverages, Dunkin’s iconic pumpkin spice signature latte, or the nutty pumpkin coffee, either hot or cold.

You can also spice up your Halloween bash with Dunkin-inspired cocktail recipes, like the

‘Monster Mash Martini’ with Dunkin espresso, ‘cold boo’ old-fashioned with

Dunkin cold brew or a vampire kiss spritz with classic or lemonade Dunkin refresher.