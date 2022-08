ST. LOUIS – Homegrown national recording artist Lydia Caesar will perform at Frizz Fest 2022.

You have heard her music on BET, The CW, MTV, and Real Housewives of Atlanta and Dubai. Caesar and Frizzy By Nature, LLC Entertainment Manager Alonzo Townsend previewed the live shows at Frizz Fest to celebrate naturally-curly hair.

2022 Frizz Fest

Saturday, September 17

Noon – 6 p.m. CDT

Tower Grove Park

4257 Northeast Dr.

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://frizzybynature.com/

https://www.everythinglydia.com/